Navigating Syria's Transition: Turkey and UN Collaborate

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres held key discussions about the transition period in Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's removal by rebel forces.

The focal point of the talks was to explore possible steps for Syria's reconstruction and to ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the country.

According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry source, both Fidan and Guterres exchanged ideas on strategies the UN could employ to support Syria's rebuilding process.

