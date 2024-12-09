Left Menu

EU Extends Sanctions on DRC Amid Ongoing Conflict

The EU has renewed sanctions on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, extending them until December 2025. The measures target 23 individuals and one entity for human rights violations and electoral interference. Those affected face asset freezes and travel bans, with monitoring continuing.

  • Belgium

The European Union has decided to extend its sanctions on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, pushing them out until December 12, 2025, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The sanctions are aimed at 23 individuals and one entity, all linked to allegations of human rights abuses, electoral interference, and ongoing conflict within the country. The measures enforce asset freezes and impose travel bans on the individuals listed.

The EU has assured that it will keep a close watch on the evolving situation in the DRC and will make necessary amendments to the sanctions list, depending on developments on the ground.

