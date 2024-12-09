Left Menu

Austria Clears Path for Romania and Bulgaria in Schengen Zone

Austria has announced it will no longer veto Romania and Bulgaria's full membership in the Schengen free-travel area. This decision could lead to EU interior ministers approving the membership at an upcoming meeting. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner indicated readiness to proceed at the EU Council.

In a significant policy shift, Austria announced it will no longer block Romania and Bulgaria from achieving full membership in the Schengen free-travel area. The decision, confirmed by the country's interior ministry, comes ahead of a pivotal meeting of European Union interior ministers this Thursday.

This change in stance by Austria paves the way for possible approval of Romania and Bulgaria's inclusion in the Schengen area by the EU ministers. The expansion of the Schengen zone is expected to enhance freedom of movement within Europe.

"We can take the next step at the EU (Justice and Home Affairs) Council," stated Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, signaling Austria's readiness to support the new inclusions at the forthcoming council meeting.

