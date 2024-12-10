Germany Tightens Laws to Combat Channel Trafficking
Germany, in partnership with the UK, is closing a legal loophole that allowed traffickers to store boats for Channel crossings. This move is part of broader efforts by Britain to combat people-smuggling, with Germany updating laws to facilitate more prosecutions and bilateral cooperation.
The German government has announced its intention to amend existing laws to close a loophole that inadvertently allowed human traffickers to store small boats used for illegal Channel crossings. This development is part of an evolving German-British agreement aimed at tackling people-smuggling more aggressively.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who took office in July, has been vigorously addressing the issue of illegal migration, focusing on curbing the operations of smuggling networks. Recent initiatives include partnerships with Italy and Iraq to bolster intelligence sharing and security cooperation.
The British Interior Ministry clarified that the latest agreement with Germany will enhance legal frameworks, providing German prosecutors with new tools to combat the supply of equipment for illegal crossings. Both countries are committing to joint efforts to disrupt the activities of smuggling gangs and improve their border protection strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
