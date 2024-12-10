Heightened Security at Bangladesh High Commission
Security measures were intensified outside the Bangladesh High Commission in anticipation of a protest by civil society groups against reported minority persecution in Bangladesh. Authorities guarantee that law and order will be maintained, as various organizations plan to march to the High Commission to express their concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Security has been bolstered around the Bangladesh High Commission amid concerns over a scheduled civil society protest against alleged minority persecution in Bangladesh. Officials assure that order will be strictly enforced.
The protest is organized by Delhi Civil Society alongside numerous organizations, aiming to spotlight issues facing Hindus in a turbulent Bangladesh.
A senior police officer confirmed increased security measures to manage the protest vigilantly and prevent any law violations during the demonstration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests in Kochi Ignite Demand for Waqf Act Amendments
Kochi Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amidst Legislative Scrutiny
Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments
Silicon Valley Rally Calls for Justice for Hindus in Canada and Bangladesh
Economic Toll of Protests: Pakistan Faces Major Financial Strain