Yogi Adityanath Champions Urgent Redressal at Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the urgent resolution of public grievances during a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Addressing roughly 150 individuals, Adityanath stressed a policy of zero tolerance towards injustice.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for prompt and transparent solutions, highlighting the government's commitment to prioritizing public concerns. Applications submitted by citizens were forwarded to relevant officials for swift action.

Adityanath also instructed officials to expedite the processing of medical-related financial assistance requests, ensuring quick support for those in need. He reiterated the government's dedication to assisting vulnerable citizens while enforcing strict legal actions against offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)