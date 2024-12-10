Kremlin's Stance: The Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine
The Kremlin announced that the Ukraine war will persist until President Putin's objectives are met through military or negotiation means. Putin demands Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and relinquish control over certain regions, which Ukraine has rejected. No negotiations are currently underway between the nations.
The Kremlin has reiterated its position on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that the war will continue until President Vladimir Putin's goals are fulfilled. These can be achieved either through military actions or negotiations.
President Putin has set forth demands requiring Ukraine to forsake its NATO membership aspirations and to completely cede control over four regions that Russia has claimed. However, Kyiv views these demands as tantamount to surrender and has rejected them outright.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that no negotiations are currently taking place, as Ukraine refuses to engage in talks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has advocated for a diplomatic resolution and suggested the possibility of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine until NATO membership is attained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
