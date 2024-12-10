Protest March Disrupts Traffic Outside Bangladesh High Commission

In a significant show of activism, security was heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Tuesday amid a protest march against perceived targeting of minorities in the neighboring country. The demonstration, spearheaded by the Delhi Civil Society alongside various organizations, caused notable traffic disruptions.

A senior police officer assured the public that adequate security measures were in place to maintain law and order in the area of the protest, which was intended to bring attention to alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Authorities set up barricades on Teen Murti Marg near the Chanakyapuri police station, where hundreds gathered in solidarity.

The protest, which commenced at around 11:30 am, resulted in significant traffic congestion, particularly affecting commuters traveling from southwest to central Delhi. Organizers and law enforcement eventually managed to disperse the crowd, restoring normal traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)