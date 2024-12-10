Bonfire Tragedy: A Fatal Dispute in Garhshankar Village

A migrant worker from Jharkhand was brutally murdered during a heated argument in Chak Singha village, Garhshankar. The altercation, which occurred while a group was drinking near a farm, escalated dramatically.

The victim, Rampa alias Raju, was attacked with a sickle before being thrown into a bonfire, sustaining severe burns that led to his death. The assailant, identified as Nusam Toofanu, fled the scene with the weapon in hand.

Authorities were alerted the following morning by Rampa's brother, who survived the incident. Subsequent investigations led to Nusam's arrest and the initiation of legal proceedings for murder and evidence tampering. The police are conducting further inquiries into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)