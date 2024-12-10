Left Menu

Bonfire Tragedy: A Fatal Dispute in Garhshankar Village

A migrant worker from Jharkhand was killed during an alcohol-fueled argument in Chak Singha village, Garhshankar. The assailant attacked with a sickle, throwing the victim into a bonfire. The suspect fled but was later arrested. The police are investigating the murder and evidence disappearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:48 IST
Bonfire Tragedy: A Fatal Dispute in Garhshankar Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A migrant worker from Jharkhand was brutally murdered during a heated argument in Chak Singha village, Garhshankar. The altercation, which occurred while a group was drinking near a farm, escalated dramatically.

The victim, Rampa alias Raju, was attacked with a sickle before being thrown into a bonfire, sustaining severe burns that led to his death. The assailant, identified as Nusam Toofanu, fled the scene with the weapon in hand.

Authorities were alerted the following morning by Rampa's brother, who survived the incident. Subsequent investigations led to Nusam's arrest and the initiation of legal proceedings for murder and evidence tampering. The police are conducting further inquiries into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024