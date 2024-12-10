Supreme Court Scrutinizes Judge's Controversial Speech at VHP Event

The Supreme Court has requested an explanation from the Allahabad High Court concerning statements made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a VHP event. These remarks have ignited a controversy, with criticism labeling them as violations of judicial ethics.

Prominent figures, including Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, have called for impeachment proceedings against Yadav, asserting his speech contravened judicial ethics and constitutional principles. Sibal warned of a motion against the judge, claiming he engaged in 'hate speech.'

The developments have catalyzed political debate and social media discussions, with key opposition leaders questioning judicial appointments and urging accountability. The Supreme Court is currently evaluating the situation, amid efforts for an inquiry into Yadav's conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)