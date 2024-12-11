Cyprus Bolsters Defence Amidst Geostrategic Tensions

In a bid to strengthen its defensive posture amid regional tensions, Cyprus is making strategic advancements in its military capabilities, according to Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas. Speaking to The Associated Press in Nicosia, Palmas stressed the importance of procuring advanced defence systems.

Recent developments include the acquisition of a portion of the Israeli-made Barak MX integrated air defence system, with the remaining components expected by mid-2025. This system enhances Cyprus' defence landscape, previously dominated by outdated Soviet-era weapons.

Strategic ties with the United States are also deepening, which has helped Cyprus pivot from Russian arms to Western systems, coinciding with the lifting of the US arms embargo. These measures align with Cyprus' broader ambitions to adhere to EU and NATO military standards, positioning itself as a key player in regional stability and humanitarian efforts.

