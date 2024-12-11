US Appeals to Rebel Group for Austin Tice's Release

The United States is actively seeking the assistance of Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group to locate and secure the release of missing American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in 2012. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed on Tuesday that the U.S. has prioritized Tice's safety in its communications.

Efforts to recover Tice have intensified as Washington conveys its message via intermediaries to HTS, despite its designation as a terror organization. This request comes in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's overthrow, with a focus on liberating Syrian prisons. President Joe Biden firmly believes Tice is alive and has deployed envoy Roger Carstens to reinforce these efforts.

HTS's public statements emphasize cooperation, though the U.S. is reserving judgment until actions reflect these declarations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged with Middle Eastern counterparts to support Syria's political transition, aiming for an inclusive governance structure aligning with international standards. The U.S. remains resolute in observing HTS's next moves.

