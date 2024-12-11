Left Menu

US Appeals to Rebel Group for Austin Tice's Release

The United States has called on Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) to locate and free missing journalist Austin Tice, abducted in 2012. Washington emphasizes Tice's release as a top priority amidst ongoing Syrian conflict. Efforts intensify with intermediaries and regional envoy dispatch, urging cooperation from ground operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 02:09 IST
The United States is actively seeking the assistance of Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group to locate and secure the release of missing American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in 2012. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed on Tuesday that the U.S. has prioritized Tice's safety in its communications.

Efforts to recover Tice have intensified as Washington conveys its message via intermediaries to HTS, despite its designation as a terror organization. This request comes in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's overthrow, with a focus on liberating Syrian prisons. President Joe Biden firmly believes Tice is alive and has deployed envoy Roger Carstens to reinforce these efforts.

HTS's public statements emphasize cooperation, though the U.S. is reserving judgment until actions reflect these declarations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged with Middle Eastern counterparts to support Syria's political transition, aiming for an inclusive governance structure aligning with international standards. The U.S. remains resolute in observing HTS's next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

