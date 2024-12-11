Tensions Escalate: Chinese Aircraft Activity Near Taiwan

In a recent development raising regional tensions, Taiwan's defense ministry has announced the detection of 53 Chinese military aircraft in proximity to the island within the last 24 hours. This move comes amidst heightened alert levels since Monday, amid a surge in Chinese military maneuvers.

Taiwan has been vigilant since the appearance of increased military activity, which has put the island on high defense alert. The defense ministry's report highlights the growing unease between Taiwan and China, as the frequency of such incidents appears to be escalating.

International observers are monitoring the situation closely, as the continued presence of Chinese military aircraft in the area may further complicate regional stability. The implications of these military exercises could have far-reaching effects, potentially affecting international relations and peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)