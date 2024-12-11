South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Impeachment Drama Unfolds

South Korea is currently embroiled in a constitutional crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's unexpected declaration of martial law. This move has spurred criminal investigations, with high-profile arrests such as that of the police chief, Cho Ji-ho, under insurrection charges.

The opposition's Democratic Party (DP) is pushing for President Yoon's impeachment, signaling strong political divisions in the country. Some members of Yoon's own People Power Party (PPP) have voiced support for the impeachment proceedings, highlighting a significant political rift.

As tensions escalate, protests have erupted, drawing participation from metal workers' unions, including those at Kia Corp, and financial institution members. The situation remains fluid, with parliament scheduled to introduce an impeachment bill and a potential strike looming, reflecting widespread unrest and challenges to governance.

