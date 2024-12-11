Left Menu

South Korea's Leadership Crisis: Impeachment Drama Unfolds

South Korea faces a constitutional crisis as President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration leads to criminal investigations. The opposition plans to impeach him, with some ruling party members supporting the motion. Arrests include police chief Cho Ji-ho on insurrection charges. Protests are underway by unions and financial institutions.

South Korea is currently embroiled in a constitutional crisis following President Yoon Suk Yeol's unexpected declaration of martial law. This move has spurred criminal investigations, with high-profile arrests such as that of the police chief, Cho Ji-ho, under insurrection charges.

The opposition's Democratic Party (DP) is pushing for President Yoon's impeachment, signaling strong political divisions in the country. Some members of Yoon's own People Power Party (PPP) have voiced support for the impeachment proceedings, highlighting a significant political rift.

As tensions escalate, protests have erupted, drawing participation from metal workers' unions, including those at Kia Corp, and financial institution members. The situation remains fluid, with parliament scheduled to introduce an impeachment bill and a potential strike looming, reflecting widespread unrest and challenges to governance.

