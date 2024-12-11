Destruction and Tensions Rise: Missile Attack on Taganrog

An industrial facility and numerous cars were damaged in an overnight missile attack on the southwestern Russian port of Taganrog, according to the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, who shared details on the Telegram app.

While initial reports suggest there were no injuries, Slyusar confirmed that 14 cars caught fire but did not provide further details about the extent of the attack. These developments come amidst ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where new missile deployments have heightened tensions.

The area in Taganrog, located near the border with Ukraine, has been sealed off by authorities. Russia has a military air base nearby, which operates drones and bombers against Ukrainian targets, marking the latest in a series of military confrontations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)