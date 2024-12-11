Left Menu

Destruction and Tensions Rise: Missile Attack on Taganrog

A missile attack hit the southwestern Russian port of Taganrog, damaging an industrial facility and several cars. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries. This incident is part of the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, involving the use of advanced missile systems from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:45 IST
Destruction and Tensions Rise: Missile Attack on Taganrog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An industrial facility and numerous cars were damaged in an overnight missile attack on the southwestern Russian port of Taganrog, according to the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, who shared details on the Telegram app.

While initial reports suggest there were no injuries, Slyusar confirmed that 14 cars caught fire but did not provide further details about the extent of the attack. These developments come amidst ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where new missile deployments have heightened tensions.

The area in Taganrog, located near the border with Ukraine, has been sealed off by authorities. Russia has a military air base nearby, which operates drones and bombers against Ukrainian targets, marking the latest in a series of military confrontations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024