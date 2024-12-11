Destruction and Tensions Rise: Missile Attack on Taganrog
A missile attack hit the southwestern Russian port of Taganrog, damaging an industrial facility and several cars. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries. This incident is part of the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, involving the use of advanced missile systems from both sides.
An industrial facility and numerous cars were damaged in an overnight missile attack on the southwestern Russian port of Taganrog, according to the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, who shared details on the Telegram app.
While initial reports suggest there were no injuries, Slyusar confirmed that 14 cars caught fire but did not provide further details about the extent of the attack. These developments come amidst ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where new missile deployments have heightened tensions.
The area in Taganrog, located near the border with Ukraine, has been sealed off by authorities. Russia has a military air base nearby, which operates drones and bombers against Ukrainian targets, marking the latest in a series of military confrontations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- missile attack
- Taganrog
- Russia
- Ukraine
- conflict
- ATACMS
- Black Sea
- Yuri Slyusar
- Putin
- Biden
ALSO READ
Russia's Rapid Advance: A New Phase in the Ukraine Conflict
Hopes for Ceasefire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Lifeline on Wheels: Aid Trucks Set to Alleviate Sudan Famine Amidst Conflict
Hope on Wheels: Sudan Receives Crucial Food Aid Amidst Conflict
Israel, Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire: A New Dawn in Middle East Conflict