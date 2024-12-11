Left Menu

Uttarakhand Madrasa Chairman Condemns Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Chairman, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, has condemned alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, calling it a serious human rights violation. Qasmi urged the Bangladesh government to protect minority communities and take swift action against the perpetrators, stressing the need for peaceful co-existence among religions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi condemned the reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasizing that such acts contradict the peaceful coexistence promoted by all faiths.

Qasmi stated that targeting minority communities undermines human rights and threatens social harmony. He urged all governments, including Bangladesh, to protect citizens' rights regardless of religious or ethnic identity.

The Chairman called for decisive action by Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of minorities, highlighting the urgency of preventing future incidents through committed governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

