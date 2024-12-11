Uttarakhand Madrasa Chairman Condemns Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi condemned the reported atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, emphasizing that such acts contradict the peaceful coexistence promoted by all faiths.

Qasmi stated that targeting minority communities undermines human rights and threatens social harmony. He urged all governments, including Bangladesh, to protect citizens' rights regardless of religious or ethnic identity.

The Chairman called for decisive action by Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of minorities, highlighting the urgency of preventing future incidents through committed governance.

