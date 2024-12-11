South Korea in Turmoil: Martial Law Crisis Deepens

South Korean authorities intensified their investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration by attempting to search his office on Wednesday, although they were unable to gain entry to the main building. The probe against Yoon and high-ranking officials involves insurrection allegations following the December 3 martial law decree.

Yoon, currently under criminal investigation, cannot leave the country but has not been detained or questioned. The drama escalates as former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and two senior police officers have been arrested amid allegations of their involvement in the insurrection. Meanwhile, Kim has resigned and apologized for his role.

The president's political support is eroding rapidly as South Korea grapples with this unprecedented constitutional crisis. Calls for Yoon's arrest are growing, and opposition parties are making moves to impeach him. Lawmakers from Yoon's party have also voiced support for his impeachment as union protests and public discontent burgeon.

(With inputs from agencies.)