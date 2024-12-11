Left Menu

Delhi's 'Citizen Corner': A Leap Towards Transparency

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is developing 'Citizen Corner', a new feature on its website aimed at enhancing transparency and accessibility to public data. Currently in beta testing, it's designed to streamline services such as certificates, registrations, and complaints while ensuring compliance with legal standards.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is enhancing its website with a feature called 'Citizen Corner', designed to improve transparency and public access to data.

In its beta testing phase, the new portal aims to streamline vital services including birth and death certificates, construction permits, and grievances registration.

This initiative comes as part of the MCD's commitment to offer transparent and accessible public services, ensuring compliance with relevant legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

