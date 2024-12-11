Delhi's 'Citizen Corner': A Leap Towards Transparency
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is developing 'Citizen Corner', a new feature on its website aimed at enhancing transparency and accessibility to public data. Currently in beta testing, it's designed to streamline services such as certificates, registrations, and complaints while ensuring compliance with legal standards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is enhancing its website with a feature called 'Citizen Corner', designed to improve transparency and public access to data.
In its beta testing phase, the new portal aims to streamline vital services including birth and death certificates, construction permits, and grievances registration.
This initiative comes as part of the MCD's commitment to offer transparent and accessible public services, ensuring compliance with relevant legal frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Accused Seek Bail Amidst Legal Deliberations in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
Rishabh Pant's Record Transfer Stirs Emotions at Delhi Capitals
Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi
Rishabh Pant's Emotional Farewell from Delhi Capitals
Former CJI Chandrachud Addresses Delhi’s Pollution Crisis