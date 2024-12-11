Sweden's Foreign Policy Shift: From Moral Power to National Interests

Sweden is moving away from its historical foreign policy of moral leadership to prioritize national interests and security, as announced by Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on Wednesday. This strategic pivot seeks to strengthen Sweden's influence in global matters by aligning more closely with its own security needs.

Once known for its neutral stance during the Cold War and its independent role in international diplomacy, Sweden has recently joined NATO in response to geopolitical tensions, notably due to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine. Under the leadership of former Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and now Stenergard, Sweden has solidified its position as a key ally of Ukraine.

Stenergard emphasized the importance of using Sweden's diplomatic capital effectively, focusing on areas where the nation has the strongest interests. The foreign policy change underscores a commitment to safeguarding Swedish security while maintaining an active, albeit more strategically aligned, presence on the international stage.

