Left Menu

Impeachment Motion Sparks Controversy Around Judge's Comments

Opposition parties are moving towards an impeachment motion against Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court over controversial remarks made at a VHP event. Accused of hate speech, the judge's comments prompted criticism from leaders and organizations, highlighting concerns on impartiality and constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:07 IST
Impeachment Motion Sparks Controversy Around Judge's Comments
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Justice Shekhar Yadav's recent remarks at a Vishva Hindu Parishad function has escalated, with opposition parties pushing for his impeachment. Criticized for statements deemed inflammatory and divisive, Yadav's comments underscore rising tensions over judicial impartiality and adherence to constitutional principles.

Efforts to file an impeachment notice against Justice Yadav are currently underway, with 38 signatures collected from MPs so far. Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Vivek Tankha, contend that Yadav's statements violate his judicial oath and are indicative of a larger trend of controversial judicial behavior over the last decade.

Various organizations, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, have condemned the judge's comments, urging Parliament and the Chief Justice of India to take decisive action. As calls for Yadav's removal grow, the Supreme Court has acknowledged the issue, promising a review following reports of the judge's speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024