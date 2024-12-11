Impeachment Motion Sparks Controversy Around Judge's Comments

The controversy surrounding Justice Shekhar Yadav's recent remarks at a Vishva Hindu Parishad function has escalated, with opposition parties pushing for his impeachment. Criticized for statements deemed inflammatory and divisive, Yadav's comments underscore rising tensions over judicial impartiality and adherence to constitutional principles.

Efforts to file an impeachment notice against Justice Yadav are currently underway, with 38 signatures collected from MPs so far. Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Vivek Tankha, contend that Yadav's statements violate his judicial oath and are indicative of a larger trend of controversial judicial behavior over the last decade.

Various organizations, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, have condemned the judge's comments, urging Parliament and the Chief Justice of India to take decisive action. As calls for Yadav's removal grow, the Supreme Court has acknowledged the issue, promising a review following reports of the judge's speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)