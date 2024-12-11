Left Menu

EU Clamps Down on Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

The EU has agreed to new sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet of ships circumventing oil and fuel transport restrictions. About 50 ships operating illegally and supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine are impacted. Additional sanctions will target officials and entities aiding Russia's military technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:25 IST
EU Clamps Down on Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a strategic move against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, European Union envoys have agreed on a fresh round of sanctions aimed at a shadow fleet of decrepit ships that Moscow exploits for illicit oil and fuel transport. This decision was confirmed by the EU's Hungarian presidency on Wednesday.

The sanctions seek to limit the operations of approximately 50 vessels that currently bypass restrictions, supporting actions that bolster Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. The Hungarian government highlighted the role these ships play in undermining the international sanctions regime.

The latest measures also widen the net to include more officials and entities, especially those from countries aiding Russia in sidestepping export restrictions on military technology. EU foreign ministers are slated to formally adopt these sanctions on Monday, with full details to be disclosed in the official EU legal journal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024