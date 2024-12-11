EU Clamps Down on Russia's Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

In a strategic move against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, European Union envoys have agreed on a fresh round of sanctions aimed at a shadow fleet of decrepit ships that Moscow exploits for illicit oil and fuel transport. This decision was confirmed by the EU's Hungarian presidency on Wednesday.

The sanctions seek to limit the operations of approximately 50 vessels that currently bypass restrictions, supporting actions that bolster Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. The Hungarian government highlighted the role these ships play in undermining the international sanctions regime.

The latest measures also widen the net to include more officials and entities, especially those from countries aiding Russia in sidestepping export restrictions on military technology. EU foreign ministers are slated to formally adopt these sanctions on Monday, with full details to be disclosed in the official EU legal journal.

(With inputs from agencies.)