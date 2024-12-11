Maharashtra Seminar Explores EVM Misuse Allegations

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance and several NGOs in Maharashtra are organizing a seminar to address concerns over the alleged misuse of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Vidya Chavan announced the event on Wednesday, highlighting issues faced by the opposition in the recent elections.

Chavan explained that experts demonstrated potential vulnerabilities of EVMs to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray, at their Bandra residence, 'Matoshri'. Prior demonstrations were also conducted for state NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil, as the opposition continues to challenge the election results.

However, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni has publicly defended the integrity of EVMs, describing them as tamper-proof devices lacking external connectivity. He detailed the Supreme Court-mandated Checking and Verification process that ensures transparency, allowing candidates to verify specific EVMs and VVPATs if doubts arise about their accuracy.

