Slovakia Approves Controversial Health Legislation Amid Doctor Protests
Slovakia's parliament passed a law potentially banning doctors from protesting low pay by obligating them to work during declared emergencies. This comes after over 3,000 doctors threatened mass resignation. Despite opposition, the government aims to prevent healthcare collapse amid budget-driven salary cuts.
In a significant move, Slovakia's parliament has endorsed legislation that could hinder medical professionals from protesting inadequate pay. The law, backed by Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, mandates doctors to continue working during emergencies, a decision that followed threats of mass resignations by more than 3,000 doctors.
The legislation, passed with a 74-70 vote in the 150-seat National Council, equips the government to declare a state of emergency, compelling doctors to remain on duty as resignation notices would be deemed unacceptable. Non-compliance could lead to imprisonment, a measure intended to stave off a potential healthcare system collapse.
Emergency conditions, triggered by such a declaration, could last up to 120 days. Health Minister Kamil Šaško expressed hope of never having to utilize this contentious measure, which faces strong opposition from labor unions. The unrest arises from unconsulted cuts in anticipated salary hikes, part of broader fiscal austerity efforts to curb the growing budget deficit.
