India and Britain Gear Up for Free Trade Talks
India and Britain plan to resume discussions on a free trade agreement by January's end, as confirmed by Indian government officials. These negotiations, characterized by intermittent progress over two years, are expected to gain momentum. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement indicated a fresh start for talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:42 IST
India and the United Kingdom have scheduled a crucial dialogue on a free trade agreement to commence by the end of January, as per insider sources in the Indian government, who disclosed this update to Reuters on Thursday.
These negotiations have experienced a start-stop nature over the past two years, reflecting the complex nature of such international agreements.
In a statement last month, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office confirmed the intention to reignite discussions in the 'new year,' aiming to reach an accord beneficial to both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
