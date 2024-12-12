Left Menu

Orban Calls for Christmas Ceasefire and POW Swap

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban suggested a Christmas ceasefire and a prisoner of war exchange to Russian President Vladimir Putin. While both proposals were discussed, Putin showed support for the POW swap. Orban expressed hope for a permanent ceasefire but currently focused on the holiday period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:59 IST
Orban Calls for Christmas Ceasefire and POW Swap
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant diplomatic move, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposing a Christmas ceasefire along with a prisoner of war exchange with Ukraine. The discussions occurred during a phone call on Wednesday, as reported by Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas.

Gulyas revealed that President Putin found the ceasefire proposal deserving of consideration, though it was the prisoner of war exchange that garnered explicit support from the Russian leader. This move aligns with Hungary's desire to foster peace in the region, with a particular focus on the upcoming Christmas period.

Hungary has communicated its long-term goal of establishing a lasting ceasefire, yet this latest diplomatic effort specifically targets peace during the Christmas holidays. Orban's actions highlight a growing interest in reducing tensions in Europe through dialogue and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024