Orban Calls for Christmas Ceasefire and POW Swap

In a significant diplomatic move, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposing a Christmas ceasefire along with a prisoner of war exchange with Ukraine. The discussions occurred during a phone call on Wednesday, as reported by Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas.

Gulyas revealed that President Putin found the ceasefire proposal deserving of consideration, though it was the prisoner of war exchange that garnered explicit support from the Russian leader. This move aligns with Hungary's desire to foster peace in the region, with a particular focus on the upcoming Christmas period.

Hungary has communicated its long-term goal of establishing a lasting ceasefire, yet this latest diplomatic effort specifically targets peace during the Christmas holidays. Orban's actions highlight a growing interest in reducing tensions in Europe through dialogue and collaboration.

