Court Convicts Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmaker for Rioting

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting was convicted of rioting on Thursday by a Hong Kong court. This stems from an incident in July 2019 when Lam was attacked by a mob of over 100 individuals at the Yuen Long MTR station during the height of pro-democracy protests. Ten attackers have also been convicted.

Lam, a member of the Democratic Party, was charged with instigating violence, despite his claims that he was aiding those under attack. District court judge Stanley Chan suggested Lam's presence and social media activity incited the mob, seeking political advantage rather than mediation, dismissing claims of self-defense.

This conviction is part of wider crackdowns on pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong following the 2019 protests. The case drew criticism for its handling, and Lam is already serving a separate sentence. Sentencing for this charge is set for Feb. 27, with potential jail terms reaching up to seven years.

(With inputs from agencies.)