Left Menu

Court Convicts Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmaker for Rioting

Prominent former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting has been convicted of rioting over the 2019 Yuen Long attack involving white-shirted mobs. Lam was attacked and injured while attempting to aid others. Six other men were also convicted, while controversies linger over the fairness of the trial and policing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:05 IST
Court Convicts Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmaker for Rioting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting was convicted of rioting on Thursday by a Hong Kong court. This stems from an incident in July 2019 when Lam was attacked by a mob of over 100 individuals at the Yuen Long MTR station during the height of pro-democracy protests. Ten attackers have also been convicted.

Lam, a member of the Democratic Party, was charged with instigating violence, despite his claims that he was aiding those under attack. District court judge Stanley Chan suggested Lam's presence and social media activity incited the mob, seeking political advantage rather than mediation, dismissing claims of self-defense.

This conviction is part of wider crackdowns on pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong following the 2019 protests. The case drew criticism for its handling, and Lam is already serving a separate sentence. Sentencing for this charge is set for Feb. 27, with potential jail terms reaching up to seven years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024