Left Menu

Shrouded Skies: UAE's Alleged Arms Flights to Sudan

Since the Sudanese civil war began in April 2023, the UAE is suspected of funneling arms to Sudan's RSF via Chad's Amdjarass airstrip. Despite denying the claims, evidence suggests a military supply chain masquerading as humanitarian aid. At least 86 flights link back to UAE airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:29 IST
Shrouded Skies: UAE's Alleged Arms Flights to Sudan

As the conflict in Sudan escalates, suspicions mount over the United Arab Emirates' role in channeling arms to belligerent factions. Recent flights from UAE airports have been linked to supplying military gear to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to varied investigations.

Officials and experts cite the use of the Amdjarass airstrip in Chad as a likely node for these operations, with photographic evidence depicting crates possibly laden with weaponry, sparking international controversy. The UAE, denying these allegations, maintains its airlifts are strictly humanitarian, aimed at aiding Sudanese civilians.

Despite these assurances, analysis of flights tracked by Reuters reveals over 86 arrivals tied to airlines previously implicated in arms transfers, raising questions about the real intent behind the UAE's logistical operations in the tumultuous region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024