As the conflict in Sudan escalates, suspicions mount over the United Arab Emirates' role in channeling arms to belligerent factions. Recent flights from UAE airports have been linked to supplying military gear to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to varied investigations.

Officials and experts cite the use of the Amdjarass airstrip in Chad as a likely node for these operations, with photographic evidence depicting crates possibly laden with weaponry, sparking international controversy. The UAE, denying these allegations, maintains its airlifts are strictly humanitarian, aimed at aiding Sudanese civilians.

Despite these assurances, analysis of flights tracked by Reuters reveals over 86 arrivals tied to airlines previously implicated in arms transfers, raising questions about the real intent behind the UAE's logistical operations in the tumultuous region.

(With inputs from agencies.)