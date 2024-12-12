Left Menu

Countdown to Gaza Ceasefire: Negotiations in the Final Stages

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan is optimistic about a potential Gaza ceasefire deal and hostage release. Sullivan has engaged with international moderators and Prime Minister Netanyahu, signaling movement from Hamas. Talks involve multiple nations, aiming for humanitarian aid and limited hostage release, underscored by regional military dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism about sealing a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Signs of progress from Hamas were noted, but Sullivan admitted it hinges on both sides demonstrating political will.

Sullivan plans to visit Qatar and Egypt to advance talks that could potentially pave the way for substantial humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. Although a Western diplomat suggested the deal would be limited, there is hope it might include a short pause in hostilities.

While engaging with Biden's successor, Mike Waltz, Sullivan noted a shift in negotiations following a ceasefire with Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. The ongoing situation underscores the complex regional dynamics as both sides face intricate demands before potentially reaching an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

