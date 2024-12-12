Left Menu

Call for EVM Verification: Former Minister Petitions Supreme Court

Former Haryana Minister Karan Singh Dalal has petitioned the Supreme Court for a policy to verify Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Dalal and co-petitioner Lakhan Kumar Singla demand a protocol for examining EVM components, arguing the current election commission procedures lack thorough scrutiny. The BJP secured 48 of 90 seats in Haryana's recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:23 IST
Call for EVM Verification: Former Minister Petitions Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana Minister and five-time MLA, Karan Singh Dalal, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court to establish a clear policy regarding the verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The appeal highlights the necessity for compliance with a previous Supreme Court judgement mandating a verification protocol for EVM components, which include the Control Unit, Ballot Unit, VVPAT, and Symbol Loading Unit. Dalal and co-petitioner Lakhan Kumar Singla, who secured the second-highest votes in their constituencies, argue that the Election Commission's current Standard Operating Procedure fails to provide a thorough examination.

According to the petition, the existing procedures only cover rudimentary diagnostic tests and mock polls. The involvement of EVM manufacturers' engineers is limited to counting VVPAT slips, preventing comprehensive scrutinization of the machines' 'burnt memory'. Dalal and Singla assert that this effort aims to ensure the integrity of EVMs, not to contest election results. They urge the Supreme Court to implement this verification measure within eight weeks, citing that the current lack of policy leaves the essential process of burnt memory verification ambiguous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024