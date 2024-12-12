Left Menu

Digital Deception: Man Arrested in Cyber Fraud Case

A man has been arrested for deceiving a woman through a digital fraud, threatening arrest over fake international parcels tied to drug smuggling, and extracting Rs 1.7 crore. Posing as law enforcement officials, the fraudsters enforced a 'digital arrest' through video calls. The victim eventually reported the crime, leading to the suspect's apprehension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of digital fraud, police have apprehended a man who allegedly trapped a woman in a so-called 'digital arrest,' stripping her of Rs 1.7 crore. The accused reportedly posed as a law enforcement officer, threatening the victim by claiming she was implicated in a drug smuggling case involving fake international parcels.

According to sources, the victim received calls claiming to be from FedEx and law enforcement, initially informing her about a suspicious consignment linked to her. Under this guise, the suspect, identifying as a CBI officer, pressured her to share personal details and money for 'verification' purposes, promising her funds would be returned post-investigation.

Once the woman realized the fraudulent nature of these transactions, she notified authorities, resulting in the suspect's arrest in Yamunanagar. The suspect, Mani Kumar, was found with multiple mobile phones and identification cards, with investigations ongoing to uncover further details of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

