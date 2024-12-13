Left Menu

Biden Administration's New Weapon Package for Ukraine Unveiled

The Biden administration disclosed another weapons package for Ukraine, keeping the contents undisclosed. Earlier, a $725 million aid was provided, and another $500 million package is expected to bolster Kyiv against Russia. The package includes HIMARS ammunition and utilizes the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 01:13 IST
Biden Administration's New Weapon Package for Ukraine Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Biden administration is stepping up its support for Ukraine with another package of weapons aid, although officials have yet to reveal specific details about the new offering. White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that further assistance will continue to flow "right up to the end of this administration."

In a recent development, Washington announced a $725 million military aid package, comprising missiles, ammunition, and anti-personnel mines, as part of President Joe Biden's strategy to strengthen Kyiv before he leaves office. The upcoming package, valued at around $500 million, is anticipated to include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as per knowledgeable sources.

The exact details of the package remain under wraps, with contents subject to change. Meanwhile, Moscow's forces continue their assault on Ukraine's eastern villages, aiming for the Donbas region, while Russian air attacks strain Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024