Biden Administration's New Weapon Package for Ukraine Unveiled

The Biden administration is stepping up its support for Ukraine with another package of weapons aid, although officials have yet to reveal specific details about the new offering. White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that further assistance will continue to flow "right up to the end of this administration."

In a recent development, Washington announced a $725 million military aid package, comprising missiles, ammunition, and anti-personnel mines, as part of President Joe Biden's strategy to strengthen Kyiv before he leaves office. The upcoming package, valued at around $500 million, is anticipated to include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), as per knowledgeable sources.

The exact details of the package remain under wraps, with contents subject to change. Meanwhile, Moscow's forces continue their assault on Ukraine's eastern villages, aiming for the Donbas region, while Russian air attacks strain Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)