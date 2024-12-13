Left Menu

U.S. Moves to Rescue Citizen from Syria Amid Political Turmoil

The U.S. is working to repatriate American Travis Timmerman, found in Syria after reportedly being imprisoned for months. Timmerman claimed to have entered Syria for spiritual reasons. The discovery comes amid Syria's political shifts after President Assad's ouster. Efforts to locate Austin Tice, missing since 2012, also continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:45 IST
The United States is actively working to repatriate an American citizen identified as Travis Timmerman, who was discovered in Syria, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The announcement was made during his visit to Jordan, where discussions on Syria's political future were underway.

Timmerman, who hails from Missouri, was reportedly freed from prison after Syrian rebels ousted the country's long-time President Bashar al-Assad. His mother, Stacey Collins, expressed relief at her son's safety, having feared him dead following a seven-month disappearance.

The U.S. State Department and the White House are now working to confirm Timmerman's identity and secure his return home, while efforts to locate missing journalist Austin Tice continue. U.S. officials remain hopeful in the search for Tice, who vanished in Syria over ten years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

