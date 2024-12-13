Ukraine has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at curbing corruption and facilitating progress towards NATO membership. The newly established State Logistics Operator, known locally as DOT, has shown promising results by streamlining the procurement of nonlethal military supplies.

DOT's CEO, Arsen Zhumadilov, highlighted the agency's achievements in securing 95% of requested supplies while saving 25% in the process. This initiative is part of Ukraine's broader efforts to reform its defense sector, plagued by corruption scandals under previous leadership.

Despite facing resistance from traditional bureaucratic practices, DOT continues to prioritize transparency through its digital system, DOT-Chain. Western officials are monitoring these reforms closely, as Kyiv strives to meet NATO's anti-corruption standards.

