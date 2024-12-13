India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minorities Amid Rising Concerns

India has raised concerns about the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, pressing for safety measures to be enacted by Dhaka. During a session in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stressed India's commitment to fostering stable, beneficial relations with Bangladesh.

Jaishankar highlighted a series of alarming incidents involving attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. He noted that India's Foreign Secretary recently visited Dhaka, where these issues were addressed in meetings with Bangladeshi officials.

Underscoring the broader context, Jaishankar pointed to India's robust history of development initiatives in Bangladesh, in line with its 'neighbourhood first policy,' which excludes only Pakistan and China from key regional projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)