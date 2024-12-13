Russia Strikes: A Retaliatory Blow on Ukraine's Energy Supply
Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in response to Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles. The Russian Defence Ministry said air and sea-based weapons targeted critical energy facilities vital for Ukraine's military-industrial complex. The strike occurred during Friday's morning rush hour.
In a significant escalation, Russia has launched a comprehensive assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting critical facilities. The Russian Defence Ministry announced the action was in retaliation for Ukraine's deployment of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles.
The assault utilized air- and sea-based long-range precision weaponry, including drones, directed at Ukraine's energy framework that supports its military-industrial sector. Russian officials described these moves as essential in undermining Ukraine's war capabilities.
Ukraine reported that the missile strikes took place during the busy morning rush hour, significantly impacting the nation's power facilities. This attack marks another intense chapter in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
