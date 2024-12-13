Russia Strikes: A Retaliatory Blow on Ukraine's Energy Supply

In a significant escalation, Russia has launched a comprehensive assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, targeting critical facilities. The Russian Defence Ministry announced the action was in retaliation for Ukraine's deployment of U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles.

The assault utilized air- and sea-based long-range precision weaponry, including drones, directed at Ukraine's energy framework that supports its military-industrial sector. Russian officials described these moves as essential in undermining Ukraine's war capabilities.

Ukraine reported that the missile strikes took place during the busy morning rush hour, significantly impacting the nation's power facilities. This attack marks another intense chapter in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)