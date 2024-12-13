From Horror to Hope: Syria's Prisons Liberated
Two former prisoners of Syria's brutal detention system revisit their cell, known as the 'death dormitory,' in Damascus. Their visit follows a rapid rebel victory that ended the Assad regime's rule. Many detainees reunited with relief-stricken families, while rights groups highlight horrific prison abuses.
In a remarkable turn of events, former Syrian prisoners Basim Faiz Mawat and Mohammed Hanania revisited the notorious 'death dormitory' cell in Damascus, reflecting on the end of their suffering after a swift rebel overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Their release is part of a mass exodus from Syria's infamous prisons, with families reuniting amidst tears and relief, thanks to a surprise rebel advance that ended five decades of Assad family rule.
As the country grapples with the regime's violent legacy, rebel leaders vow to close the prisons and pursue justice against those responsible for widespread torture and killings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Survivors of Iran's 'Woman, Life, Freedom' Protests Demand Justice for Human Rights Violations
Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Gets Early Release: Thrills Await
Vietnam's Controversial Sentencing of Buddhist Monks Highlights Religious Freedom Struggle
The Struggle for Religious Freedom: Khmer Krom Monks Sentenced in Vietnam
Vietnam's Monks Imprisoned: A Clash of Faith and Power