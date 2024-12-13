From Horror to Hope: Syria's Prisons Liberated

In a remarkable turn of events, former Syrian prisoners Basim Faiz Mawat and Mohammed Hanania revisited the notorious 'death dormitory' cell in Damascus, reflecting on the end of their suffering after a swift rebel overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Their release is part of a mass exodus from Syria's infamous prisons, with families reuniting amidst tears and relief, thanks to a surprise rebel advance that ended five decades of Assad family rule.

As the country grapples with the regime's violent legacy, rebel leaders vow to close the prisons and pursue justice against those responsible for widespread torture and killings.

(With inputs from agencies.)