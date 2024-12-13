Left Menu

Israeli Troops to Remain on Mount Hermon Amid Syrian Turmoil

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered troops to remain on Mount Hermon over the winter, citing security concerns amid ongoing instability in Syria. The decision suggests a prolonged Israeli presence in the region. International reactions vary, with condemnation from some countries and support from the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:47 IST
In a strategic move, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered troops to remain stationed on Mount Hermon throughout the winter. This decision highlights Israel's intention to maintain its military presence in Syria amid ongoing instability following President Bashar al-Assad's government's collapse.

The decision is aimed at ensuring continued security, particularly in the buffer zone established after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. The severe winter conditions on Mount Hermon necessitate special preparations for Israeli troops' extended stay. International responses have been mixed, with some countries condemning the incursion while the United States offers support citing self-defence.

In addition to stationing troops, Israel has launched numerous air and naval strikes to destroy Syrian military arsenals, preventing them from falling into hostile hands. The situation remains uncertain, with Israel cautious about both the presence of its troops and the political scenario in Syria.

