Turkey's Diplomatic Intervention: A Path to Peace in Sudan?

Turkey, led by President Erdogan, offers to mediate disputes between Sudan and the UAE, following accusations of UAE's military support to Sudan's RSF. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's commitment to Sudan's sovereignty while discussing with Sudan's leader Burhan, who welcomed Turkish intervention and investment in Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to mediate the escalating conflicts between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reached out to Sudan's sovereign council leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, via phone call on Friday, the Turkish presidency reported.

Reports have surfaced of the Sudanese army accusing the UAE of arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), allegations that the Gulf state has denied. However, U.N. sanctions monitors have described these accusations as credible, highlighting UAE's suspected military aid to the RSF. During their conversation, Erdogan and Burhan explored Turkish-Sudanese relations alongside regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan proposed Turkey's role as mediator in the Sudan-UAE conflict, akin to its previous mediation between Somalia and Ethiopia, underscoring its principled stand on Sudan's territorial integrity. Burhan, in turn, expressed openness to Turkey's role in peace efforts and encouraged Turkish investment, reflecting trust in Erdogan's support for Sudan's autonomy.

