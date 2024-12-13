Parliament Erupts Over Moitra's Contentious Remarks

The Lok Sabha turned turbulent after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra made contentious remarks referencing the death of Judge B H Loya. Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused Moitra of revisiting issues settled by the Supreme Court, threatening "appropriate parliamentary action" against her.

In a debate marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Moitra criticized the ruling BJP, alleging they targeted institutions and opposition leaders to stifle dissent. The session adjourned twice amid uproar, with Speaker Om Birla demanding Moitra authenticate her claims.

Opposition leaders condemned Rijiju's "threatening" language directed at Moitra, emphasizing the Speaker's role as the Lok Sabha's custodian. Congress leader K C Venugopal insisted that parliamentary affairs ministers should maintain peace, demanding Rijiju apologize or have his comments deleted.

