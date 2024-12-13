Left Menu

Parliament Erupts Over Moitra's Contentious Remarks

The Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra referenced the death of Judge B H Loya, sparking accusations from Union minister Kiren Rijiju of raising settled matters. The Speaker intervened to authenticate Moitra's claims, as opposition leaders criticized Rijiju's threatening language towards Moitra.

Updated: 13-12-2024 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha turned turbulent after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra made contentious remarks referencing the death of Judge B H Loya. Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused Moitra of revisiting issues settled by the Supreme Court, threatening "appropriate parliamentary action" against her.

In a debate marking the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Moitra criticized the ruling BJP, alleging they targeted institutions and opposition leaders to stifle dissent. The session adjourned twice amid uproar, with Speaker Om Birla demanding Moitra authenticate her claims.

Opposition leaders condemned Rijiju's "threatening" language directed at Moitra, emphasizing the Speaker's role as the Lok Sabha's custodian. Congress leader K C Venugopal insisted that parliamentary affairs ministers should maintain peace, demanding Rijiju apologize or have his comments deleted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

