Cattle Smuggling Foiled: Arrests Made in Jharkhand

Authorities in Jharkhand have arrested four individuals accused of cattle smuggling and rescued 46 bovine animals. The arrests followed a tip-off regarding illegal transport attempts to West Bengal, leading to a police operation headed by local officers. A case has been registered under the state's slaughter prohibition act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:47 IST
  • India

In a significant operation against cattle smuggling, police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district have successfully detained four suspects and rescued 46 bovine animals, as confirmed by authorities on Friday.

According to Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat, the arrest followed a tip-off about smugglers attempting to transport cattle through the Bhurkunda forest towards West Bengal. A police team, led by Seraikela Sub-divisional Police Officer Samir Sewaiyan, was deployed for the mission.

The operation commenced on Thursday night at the Kundusal roundabout in Bandi village. When the police encountered the group moving cattle from Kuchai towards the neighboring state, they acted swiftly, resulting in arrests despite some suspects fleeing under the cover of darkness. Officers confirmed that a legal case has been filed with the Kuchai police station under relevant sections of the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

