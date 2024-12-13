Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of Domestic Help

A man from Itanagar was arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help multiple times. The accused employed the girl after his wife's death. The minor escaped and contacted Childline for help. The police promptly arrested the accused, and the case remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Itanagar has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help repeatedly, police reported on Friday.

The suspect, hailing from Yupia-III village, employed the young girl from Assam in September after the death of his wife. He began sexually exploiting her soon after, police alleged.

On December 11, the girl escaped the accused's residence and reached out to the Childline and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with the assistance of a passerby. Following her complaint, the police swiftly arrested the accused, according to Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.

A case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and investigations are ongoing to ensure justice for the minor victim, authorities confirmed.

