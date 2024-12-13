Arunachal Pradesh Man Arrested for Alleged Rape of Domestic Help
A man from Itanagar was arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help multiple times. The accused employed the girl after his wife's death. The minor escaped and contacted Childline for help. The police promptly arrested the accused, and the case remains under investigation.
- Country:
- India
A man in Itanagar has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help repeatedly, police reported on Friday.
The suspect, hailing from Yupia-III village, employed the young girl from Assam in September after the death of his wife. He began sexually exploiting her soon after, police alleged.
On December 11, the girl escaped the accused's residence and reached out to the Childline and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with the assistance of a passerby. Following her complaint, the police swiftly arrested the accused, according to Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.
A case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and investigations are ongoing to ensure justice for the minor victim, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Itanagar
- arrest
- rape
- domestic help
- Childline
- POCSO
- investigation
- law enfacement
- justice
- minor
ALSO READ
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation
ED Raid in Delhi Sparks Tensions Over Cybercrime Network Investigation
China's Military Investigation: High-Ranking Official Under Scrutiny
Low-Intensity Blast Shakes Prashant Vihar, Investigation Underway
China has placed a high-ranking military official under investigation, a Defence Ministry spokesperson says, reports AP.