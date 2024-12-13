Left Menu

Russia Blocks Viber Amidst Ongoing Digital Crackdown

Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked the Viber messaging app, citing violations of rules on terrorism, extremism, and drug dealing. Rakuten Group, which owns Viber, did not comment. The block is part of a wider ban on social media services by Russian authorities to prevent Kremlin counter-propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:08 IST
Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, has recently banned access to the Viber messaging app. This step marks another phase in the government's extensive crackdown on social media platforms.

According to a statement by Roskomnadzor, the ban stems from Viber's alleged violations of regulatory rules aimed at curbing terrorism, extremism, and drug-related activities. However, Rakuten Group, the proprietor of Viber, has yet to issue an official response.

Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder and CEO of Rakuten Group, previously positioned Viber as a countermeasure to Russian propaganda, asserting that the app would block fake news. Mikitani expressed these views during a Zoom interview with Reuters while he was visiting Kyiv last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

