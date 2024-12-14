Qatar's Diplomatic Mission to Syria: Reopening Ties Amidst Turmoil

A Qatari delegation is set to visit Syria this Sunday to explore the possibilities of reopening the Qatari embassy in Damascus and strengthening humanitarian aid efforts, a move confirmed by a Qatari official to Reuters on Friday.

The visit comes amidst conflicting earlier reports by Syria's information ministry about a supposed visit by Qatar's intelligence chief, which Qatari officials have denied. This diplomatic engagement follows recent talks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria's influential rebel faction, signaling a shift in regional diplomacy.

Qatar's embassy has remained closed since July 2011 due to the brutal crackdown by President Bashar al-Assad's government on protestors. The renewal of diplomatic ties comes despite Doha's previous stance against normalizing relations with Assad's regime.

