Qatar's Diplomatic Mission to Syria: Reopening Ties Amidst Turmoil
Qatar is dispatching an official delegation to Damascus to discuss reopening its embassy and expanding humanitarian aid. This move follows recent engagements with Syrian rebel factions and comes after years of severed ties following Syria's civil unrest. A prior report of Qatar's intelligence chief's visit was refuted.
A Qatari delegation is set to visit Syria this Sunday to explore the possibilities of reopening the Qatari embassy in Damascus and strengthening humanitarian aid efforts, a move confirmed by a Qatari official to Reuters on Friday.
The visit comes amidst conflicting earlier reports by Syria's information ministry about a supposed visit by Qatar's intelligence chief, which Qatari officials have denied. This diplomatic engagement follows recent talks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria's influential rebel faction, signaling a shift in regional diplomacy.
Qatar's embassy has remained closed since July 2011 due to the brutal crackdown by President Bashar al-Assad's government on protestors. The renewal of diplomatic ties comes despite Doha's previous stance against normalizing relations with Assad's regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
