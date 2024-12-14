Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Retreat: Military Exit from Syrian Air Base

Satellite images reveal Russia's removal of military assets from the Hmeimim air base in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. Observations suggest preparations for a strategic withdrawal, coinciding with a convoy of Russian military vehicles leaving Syria under a potential deal, highlighting shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 00:28 IST
Russia's Strategic Retreat: Military Exit from Syrian Air Base
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Recent satellite images have unveiled a potential transition in Russian military operations in Syria. Photos captured by Maxar show strategic preparations at the Hmeimim air base, with Antonov AN-124 cargo planes positioned for equipment loading, indicating a possible large-scale withdrawal following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

At the base, components such as a dismantled Ka-52 attack helicopter and an S-400 air defence unit were visible, suggesting a systematic departure. Concurrently, a convoy of over 150 Russian military vehicles was reported moving in an orderly manner, implying that an agreement may have been reached for a controlled exit.

Despite these developments, Russia's naval establishment in Tartous remains unchanged, and official commentary from Moscow remains absent. Historically a Syrian ally, Russia's current maneuvers reflect an adjustment to the evolving regional landscape post-Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024