Russia's Strategic Retreat: Military Exit from Syrian Air Base
Satellite images reveal Russia's removal of military assets from the Hmeimim air base in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. Observations suggest preparations for a strategic withdrawal, coinciding with a convoy of Russian military vehicles leaving Syria under a potential deal, highlighting shifting geopolitical dynamics.
Recent satellite images have unveiled a potential transition in Russian military operations in Syria. Photos captured by Maxar show strategic preparations at the Hmeimim air base, with Antonov AN-124 cargo planes positioned for equipment loading, indicating a possible large-scale withdrawal following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.
At the base, components such as a dismantled Ka-52 attack helicopter and an S-400 air defence unit were visible, suggesting a systematic departure. Concurrently, a convoy of over 150 Russian military vehicles was reported moving in an orderly manner, implying that an agreement may have been reached for a controlled exit.
Despite these developments, Russia's naval establishment in Tartous remains unchanged, and official commentary from Moscow remains absent. Historically a Syrian ally, Russia's current maneuvers reflect an adjustment to the evolving regional landscape post-Assad.
