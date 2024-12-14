Left Menu

Rijiju Critiques Congress' Legacy on Ambedkar and Minority Rights

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Congress for neglecting BR Ambedkar, highlighting debates over minority rights in India. In a speech to Lok Sabha, he argued against the Congress' historical actions, while asserting India's commitment to minority protections amidst regional challenges.

Updated: 14-12-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:47 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing critique against the Congress on Saturday over its historical treatment of BR Ambedkar, asserting that the party failed to recognize his contributions adequately.

During the Lok Sabha debate marking 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, Rijiju accused the opposition of unfounded claims regarding minority rights violations. He emphasized that actions undermining the nation's image should be avoided.

Rijiju urged the Congress to apologize to Ambedkar, citing instances where Ambedkar's legacy seemed overshadowed. He defended India's legal protections for minorities compared to neighboring countries, positioning India as a safer refuge amidst rising discrimination elsewhere.

