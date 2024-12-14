Delhi's Political Showdown: Manoj Tiwari vs. Arvind Kejriwal

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has fiercely criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to address vital issues affecting the residents of Delhi.

Tiwari blames Kejriwal for ignoring problems like water pollution-linked deaths, cessation of elderly pensions, and delays in ration card distribution for the poor.

Amidst his critique, Tiwari also accused Kejriwal of safeguarding illegal immigrants and attributed Delhi's declining law and order to his governance, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

