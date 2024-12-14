Left Menu

Major Gutkha Seizure in Latur: Crackdown on Illicit Tobacco Trade

A significant bust of gutkha and scented tobacco valued at Rs 16.33 lakh occurred in Latur. A chase led to the capture of a vehicle from Karnataka, transporting banned substances to Ambajogai. The Chakur police continue their probe as authorities remain vigilant against illegal trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant operation against the illicit tobacco trade, gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 16.33 lakh were confiscated in Latur, according to police sources on Saturday.

Authorities have booked an individual from Beed district following the seizure. The contraband, being transported from Karnataka to Ambajogai, was intercepted at Nalegaon after a 20-kilometer chase, based on a credible tip-off.

Further investigations into this case are being conducted by the Chakur police, as they continue to uphold the ban on the manufacture and sale of gutkha in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

