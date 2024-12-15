Left Menu

Syria's New Path: Diplomatic Talks in Jordan

Diplomats from the US, Arab League, and Turkey convened in Jordan to strategize Syria's transition post-Assad's government collapse. No Syrian representatives were present. The transition is set against the backdrop of regional tensions involving Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah. Efforts focus on an inclusive government and humanitarian aid.

Updated: 15-12-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Jordan
  • Jordan

Diplomats from the United States, Arab League, and Turkey gathered in Jordan on Saturday to discuss strategies for Syria's transition following the ousting of Bashar Assad's government. The meeting notably proceeded without Syrian representatives.

The attended diplomats are grappling with a regional instability heightened by the recent Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon. As the government of Syria shifts, these regional conflicts underscore the diplomatic urgency.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a regional tour, underscored the importance of an inclusive Syrian government respecting minority rights and rejecting terrorism, alongside facilitating humanitarian aid. The collective goal remains a stable transition for Syria, and further talks are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

