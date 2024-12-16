South Korea's Political Crisis: President Yoon Faces Impeachment

South Korea's Constitutional Court commenced its review of the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday. This follows Yoon's proclamation of martial law on December 3, as a preliminary step in determining his potential removal from office. Investigators plan to question him on related criminal charges within the week.

The court is scheduled to hold a public hearing on December 27, as announced by spokesperson Lee Jean during a press conference. This initial hearing will address major legal issues and scheduling, although Yoon's presence is not obligatory. The court could take up to six months to reach a verdict on whether to uphold or reverse the impeachment by the opposition-led parliament.

The political turmoil has caused ripples through South Korea's markets and diplomatic relations. Efforts are underway to stabilize the situation, with the finance minister and central bank promising continuous monitoring. Meanwhile, concerns loom over the country's readiness for potential challenges during a possible second Trump presidency in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)