BJP Calls for CBI Probe into Rs 150 Crore Bribery Allegations

The BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry following allegations made by Minister Priyank Kharge about a Rs 150 crore bribe offer by BJP chief B Y Vijayendra to Anwar Manippadi. The controversy arose during Assembly proceedings, leading to demands for apologies and heated debates between BJP and Congress legislators.

The BJP has called for a CBI investigation into allegations of a Rs 150 crore bribe offer by the party's chief, B Y Vijayendra. The accusation was made by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge against Vijayendra.

The controversy erupted in the Assembly after Kharge suggested that Vijayendra, also a Shikaripura BJL MLA, tried to offer the money to former Minority Commission chairperson Anwar Manippadi to suppress the Waqf land issue.

Vijayendra challenged the accusation, calling it baseless and demanded an apology from the minister. The debate intensified with heated exchanges between BJP and Congress legislators, leading to a call for a formal investigation to clarify the matter.

